Two mild intensity earthquakes hit West Bengal and Sikkim

Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck West Bengal and Sikkim within a gap of 12-hours on Wednesday, an IMD official said here.

There was no report of injury to any person or damage to property as per initial reports, officials said.

While the first earthquake hit East Sikkim district at 1.33 am, the other one was recorded in West Bengal's Bankura district at 11.24 am, the IMD official said.

The tremor in East Sikkim was of magnitude 3.2 and occurred at a depth of 5 km from ground level, the official said.

In Bankura district, the quake was recorded at 4.1 magnitude at a depth of 15 km from ground level, he said.

Feeling the mild tremor, people at some places in the two districts came out of their homes, but there was no report of any damage to property or life so far, an official said.