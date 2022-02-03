Two minor girls thrown off third floor of Patna building, one dead

A minor girl was killed and her sister was critically injured after they were thrown off a third floor of a Patna building on Thursday, police said.

Police said that the accused has been arrested and interrogation is currently on to ascertain the reasons.

The incident occurred at Ram Krishna colony under Bahadurpur police station in Patna around 4 p.m.

The victims were named Shalu, 11, and Saloni, 13. The younger sister died on the spot while Saloni was taken to the PMCH where she is fighting for her life.

As soon as the accused committed the crime, he was spotted by people standing on the road. They immediately reached there, caught hold of him, and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The agitated people set two vehicles on fire in the area and blocked the busy Rajendra Nagar road.

Bahadurpur SHO Mohamad Sanaur Khan said that the accused has been arrested. Police believe that the accused is not a local resident.

The girls were residing in rented accommodation five-in the storey building belonging to a man named Munna Ji. Their father Nand Lal Gupta is a fruit vendor.

The victims were alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Check out latest DH videos here