Two more persons test positive for coronavirus, total count in Jharkhand rises to 115

  • May 02 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 22:42 ist

Two more persons on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 in Deoghar district, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 115, health officials said. Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said swabs of two persons from Sarwan block were found positive for the virus.

Jharkhand has reported three deaths due to coronavirus so far. The first case of the pandemic was reported from Hindpiri on March 31, when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman, who had been to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation, tested positive. She has since been discharged after being recorded from the dreaded disease. So far 22 infected persons have been discharged from hospitals, the officials said.

