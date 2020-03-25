COVID-19: Chhattisgarh reports two more positive cases

Two more test positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh; tally now 3

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Mar 25 2020, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 18:46 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to three in the state, officials said.

One of them was reported from the state capital Raipur and the other from Rajnandgaon district.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"The secretary of the health department has informed that two more persons have tested positive for the virus in the state," an official statement issued here said.

Of the two, one was detected in Rajnandgaon district, and the other in Raipur, he said.

All necessary arrangements are being made for their treatment, the release said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

A 24-year-old woman, who had returned to Raipur from London, was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. It was detected last week.

