Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, total rises to 9

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Meghalaya, taking the total number of cases in the state to nine, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.

"Two more cases have tested positive. Both are family members of the first patient," Sangma wrote on Twitter.

A 69-year-old doctor was the first person in the state to test positive for COVID-19 on Monday and he died on early Wednesday.

The chief minister also said 50,000 PPEs for frontline workers fighting against COVID-19 pandemic will arrive within 24 hours.

He said over 29,000 PPEs are in stock and more are arriving in Guwahati.

"With the hardwork of our officials, we have 29,084 PPEs in stock now. 10,000 has reached Guwahati and 15,000 on air. In the next 24 hours we should have 50,000 PPE," the chief minister tweeted on Thursday.

He also said the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that "we are able to tackle the situation".

"There are challenges but what is important is to be able to rectify and improve on the different shortcomings and challenges that we face," Sangma said in another tweet.

Meghalaya Health minister A L Hek said the six persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 are under quarantine and stable.

"Five members of the family of the first COVID-19 patient and his maid have tested positive. They are reported to be under stable conditions and under quarantine," Hek told PTI.

The Health minister also said the authorities are trying their best to trace down the COVID-19 carrier as the son-in-law of the first positive case tested negative three times.

The authorities have identified 140 primary contacts of state’s first COVID-19 patient, including those in his family and at the medical facility he founded (Bethany Hospital), and about 4,000 secondary contacts, according to a health bulletin.

At least 91 people are quarantined under corona care centre here, it said.