Two senior MNF leaders expelled in Mizoram for 'anti-party activities'

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has expelled two of its senior leaders, including former minister and sitting MLA K Beichhua, for "breach of discipline" and "anti-party activities".

MNF general secretary T Liansiama said Beichhua and Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) chairman N Viakhu were shown the door on Wednesday after they were found to have been working against the party's interests.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios, including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga's ministry in December last year.

Sources in the party said chief minister and MNF president Zoramthanga had asked him to quit the ministry. Since then, Beichhua continued as a legislator.

Viakhu helms the autonomous council, backed by the BJP.

Expressing disappointment over his expulsion, Beichhua said that the party should have issued a show-cause notice to him seeking an explanation.

"I came to know about the matter as I was travelling. I am not sure what action of mine violated the party constitution or went against its interests," he told PTI.

The legislator, however, refused to comment when asked if he was joining any other party.