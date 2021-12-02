Two wild elephants killed by Rajdhani Express train near Jagiroad in Assam

Two wild elephants died after being hit by New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train when they were crossing the railway track at Barahu near Jagiroad in central Assam's Morigaon district at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said the driver of the 12424 Rajdhani Express that left Guwahati for Dibrugarh reported a side collision by elephant with engine at about 10 pm.

"The section where the incident occurred is not a forest declared elephant corridor. No information from forest officials or villagers on the movement of the elephant in the area was received by the nodal railway officials.

"As a preventive measure, forest department and railways have dedicated representatives from both sides at the railway’s divisional 24-hour working control office, but no information regarding movement of elephant was available with the forest official at the control as well," NFR chief Public relations officer, Guneet Kaur said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Forest department told the NFR officials that the area was not frequented by elephants and there were such incidents in the past. They suspected that the elephants might have reached the area for crop raiding as this is the time for harvesting paddy.

Death of Asian elephants, a schedule 1 (12B) wildlife species protected under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, in train hits has been a serious issue in Assam and parts of North Bengal as the railway tracks pass through hills and forest areas.

The NFR said several measures have been initiated with the help of the forest department and local residents at several places in the past few years which prevented several similar mishaps involving wild elephants.

Kaur said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

