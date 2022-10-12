Two workers from Bihar die as roof collapses at worksite

Two migrant workers from Bihar were killed in sleep after the roof of a dilapidated room collapsed on them in Hoodi, East Bengaluru, in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Three other workers suffered injuries and have been hospitalised.

Armaan (28) and Zainuddin (37), who died in the tragedy, were among a group of workers hired by a contractor to demolish an old building located near the Graphite India factory and clear its debris. They were put up in a ground-floor rundown room at the worksite.

On Monday night, the workers retired to bed in the open area but as it started to rain, they decided to sleep inside the room. Around 3 am on Tuesday, the tin roof was brought down by the rainfall, trapping the workers.

Police and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and were able to rescue three workers. Armaan and Zainuddin could not be saved.

Mahadevapura police have booked the building owner for causing death by negligence and are carrying out further investigations.