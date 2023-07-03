UK trade minister Huddleston to visit Kolkata

The UK's international trade minister Nigel Huddleston will kick-start a three-day visit to Kolkata and Dhaka on Monday to unlock new opportunities for British companies to grow trade and win business, a British readout said.

It said he will announce a package of partnerships on electric mobility and green construction at a joint session with the West Bengal government.

The UK's trade with both countries surged last year, up by 50 per cent with Bangladesh and 45 per cent with India, the readout said.

"The UK has a strong and enduring relationship with India and Bangladesh. Our trade with both has grown significantly over the past year, which shows our partnerships are reaching new heights," Huddleston said.

"I want to use my first official visit here to show the UK's eagerness to work with both countries on shared challenges like climate change, using our collective expertise to deepen our trading relationship, spark economic growth, and create jobs," he said.

India and the UK are currently negotiating an ambitious trade deal with an aim to expand bilateral trade.

"Our prime ministers committed to double trade and investment and to safeguard our planet by building a sustainable future together in the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK Future Relations. My mission is to make that happen in Kolkata and across West Bengal," Kolkata-based British Deputy High Commissioner Nick Low said.

The readout said Huddleston will also launch a centre in Kolkata to enhance opportunities in the electronic vehicle sector by partnering Indian businesses with academic and industrial institutions in the UK.

India has set strong targets to boost electric vehicles (EVs) and the UK is well-placed to support this ambition by providing knowledge exchange, access to finance and technology, it said.

The minister will announce a new project that will see the UK and Government of West Bengal join forces on a pilot to develop electric two-wheelers, such as motorcycles or scooters, it added.