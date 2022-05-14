Ulfa (I) asks BJP MLA in Assam to apologise within 24-hours for comment over 'suicide' of a cadre

Ulfa (Independent), a banned militant group in Assam on Saturday asked BJP MLA from Tinsukia, Sanjay Kishan to "apologise" within 24 hours for his comment over alleged suicide of a cadre of the outfit in February this year.

In a statement email to media organisations, Arunodoy Asom, secretary of the outfit's publicity wing further warned that Kishan would be "boycotted" from public functions in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh district, if he fails to apologise within the timeframe. "If any other organisation comes out in his support, they will have to take responsibility of their safety themselves," said the statement. Ulfa (I) is believed to be still strong in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo district.

Kishan on Friday said Ulfa (I) chief Paresh Baruah was lying that Biju Gogoi, a cadre of the outfit had committed suicide in its camp in February this year. The outfit made the fact about Gogoi's death public days after two of its newly recruited cadres, Dhanjit Das and Sanjeeb Sarma were "executed" on May 7 after they were found to be allegedly spying for police and other security agencies. Police, however, rejected Ulfa-I's claim.

The deaths and the warning comes amid Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's repeatedly appeals to Paresh Baruah to join talks. Sarma stated that efforts was underway to bring the outfit to the negotiating table. Sarma, however, said recent joining of some youths in Ulfa (I) was a worry.

Sarma earlier said Ulfa (I) was now the only "stumbling block" in establishing permanent peace in Assam as most "tribal insurgent groups" had laid down their weapons and signed accords.

Ulfa was formed in 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam" and Ulfa (I) led by Paresh Baruah is still bent on the demand. Another faction of Ulfa led by Arabindo Rajkhowa, however, is engaged in talks with the government.