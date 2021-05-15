Ulfa-I declare unilateral ceasefire for three months citing Covid-19 situation

Ulfa (Independent), a banned militant group in Assam on Saturday declared unilateral ceasefire for three months citing Covid-19 situation, a day after the outfit was blamed for a grenade attack in Tinsukia district in which two persons were killed.

In a statement emailed to DH, "military chief" of the outfit, Paresh Asom alias Paresh Baruah said the outfit decided to declare the unilateral ceasefire keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation. The statement alleged that security forces were trying to "defame" the outfit by blaming its involvement in recent violent activities.

Baruah, who is the most wanted militant leader in the Northeast at present is believed to be taking shelter in his hideouts somewhere along Myanmar-China border.

The statement came a day after the outfit issued a number of demands to three major oil PSUs--ONGC, OIL and IOC and warned that it would carry out attack if their demands are not met. The outfit demanded the PSUs to furnish details about how much natural resources (oil and gas) were taken out of Assam and how much profit was shared with the people of the state. It demanded that the post of managing director of these PSUs should be reserved for eligible candidates from the state and reserve 95% jobs for local candidates. It also demanded the organisations to stop contractual employment and regularise the jobs.

It further demanded Rs 5 crore each from the organisations every year for assistance during flood and other calamities.

The outfit had also carried out several abductions including three employees of ONGC recently. Two of them were rescued by security forces from Nagaland but one of them is allegedly still in its captivity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, soon after taking oath on May 11 appealed the outfit to stop violence and come forward for talks.

Assam has been witnessing over 5,000 Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths daily since May 5.