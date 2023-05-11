Ulfa rejects draft agreement over 'political rights'

An agreement with the pro-talks group of Ulfa may not materialise soon as the banned outfit on Thursday said the draft agreement does not talk about fulfilling its "most important" demand for political and constitutional safeguards for Assam's indigenous communities.

"Following talks with the government, the Centre's interlocutor A K Mishra had given us a draft of the agreement before the Rongali Bihu for signing an agreement. But it does not give certainty about protecting the political and constitutional rights of our indigenous people. But we are hopeful and request the Centre and Assam government to continue the dialogue as political and constitutional safeguards were our most important demand," General Secretary of Ulfa (Pro-talks) Anup Chetia told reporters in Guwahati.

This comes days after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that a final agreement with the group could be signed this month if they agree to the draft document following talks with the group.

Chetia said they had demanded 88 per cent reservation of seats for the indigenous communities in the elected bodies, from panchayats to Parliament in Assam in order to accomplish political and constitutional safeguards. This was one of the demands of the Ulfa group since it joined the peace talks with the Centre in 2011.

"The Centre has accepted other demands, but the draft did not mention our most important demand," Chetia said.

"We fought for the protection of the identity of the indigenous people against the foreigners. And only political rights can ensure safeguards of the interests of the indigenous communities. So it is not possible for us to sign the agreement without certainty about their political rights," another leader said.

The Ulfa was formed in 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam." A group led by former Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and Chetia started talks with the Centre in 2011. But another group led by Paresh Baruah renamed Ulfa as Ulfa-Independent and is still out of the peace process. Baruah is believed to be taking shelter somewhere along the Myanmar-China border. The Ulfa was involved in large-scale violence, including bomb blasts, abduction and extortion, till the Rajkhowa group began talks.

Sarma recently said that tribal insurgency has ended with the surrender of insurgents and signing of agreements with several groups, including the NDFB, KLNLF, UPDS and Adivasi groups since 2020. But Ulfa-I has remained a concern for the government as well as the security agencies. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was removed from 60% of areas in Assam, but the same is still in force in at least eight districts, mainly due to activities of the Ulfa-I. The outfit is against talks without discussion on its demand for sovereignty.