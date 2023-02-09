ULFA(I) militant killed in encounter in Assam

An insurgent belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday, police said.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said that a tip-off was received about seven to nine ULFA(I) militants, led by Uday Asom and Mrigankha Asom, taking shelter in Margherita and Lekhapani areas for the last 8-10 days.

"They were planning to kidnap an influential businessman from Tinsukia district. They were also planning to target DGP G P Singh and IGP (NER) Jitmol Doley for their consistent action against ULFA(I), probably by lobbing grenades and setting up an IED," said Dilip.

He continued, saying that a joint team of Assam Police and Indian Army launched an operation early on Thursday and a gunfight took place in Malugaon area around 1.30 am.

"Uttam Lahon alias Uday Asom alias Udhab was killed on the spot. He was an IED expert. Taking the advantage of darkness, other cadres fled from the place," he said.

"We seized a small arm, a rifle, two grenades, IED materials, a backpack with a blanket and medicines. The entire area has been cordoned off by the joint team and further search is underway," the SP added.