Uncertainty looms over junior doctors' meeting with CM

Uncertainty loomed over the meeting of agitating junior doctors and West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee as the former on Monday morning claimed that they have not received any press statement or official invitation for such a meeting. The meeting was expected to take place today at 3 pm at the Secretariat.

The meeting was being seen as the step which can finally end the ongoing stalemate between the junior doctors and the West Bengal government over the firmer's cease work following a recent attack by relatives of patients on them.

"What is being repeatedly shown in the media that there is a possibility of a meeting at Nabanno( the state Secretariat). We have not received any such press statement or official invitation. It is nothing but a ploy to confuse the people," stated a release by the agitating junior doctors.

They also reiterated their demand that the meeting with th Chief Minister has to take before the media arguing that people have every right to one what happened at the meeting.

"Since common people are biggest sufferers of this stalemate we think they have every right to see and hear what takes place in the meeting. We want this meeting to take place in front of live media at any place of the Chief Minister's choice where adequate representatives of all the media colleges in the state will be present," stated the release.

The junior doctors also pointed out that in their last press statement that they are ready to meet the Chief Minister to resolve the ongoing crisis.

"In our last press release, it was clearly stated that we are ready to sit for a discussion ( with the Chief Minister). But our demand was that the meeting cannot take place behind closed doors. Even now we want to sit for a discussion and appeal to the Chief Minister to resolve the crisis at the earliest possible," stated the release.