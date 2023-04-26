Undeterred by ‘setbacks’, Mamata Banerjee’s ambitious parleys continue

Amid ‘setbacks’ punctuating its pace, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, has continued to move slowly, yet ambitiously, towards playing a more proactive role in the national politics, with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in focus.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee’s interaction – in a span of a little over five weeks – covers chiefs of prominent regional parties.

On Monday, Banerjee met Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. Banerjee told Kumar that the Jaiprakash Narayan led political movement had commenced from Bihar, and if (opposition) parties can hold a meeting in the state – first an informal meeting, followed by decisions concerning visits, manifesto – giving out a message that “we all are together”. She said that the intent is to see the BJP turn ‘zero’, and claimed that it became a ‘hero’ doing nothing. There’s no personal ego, and the idea is to work collectively, she added.

Also Read | Mamata not ready to accept Congress' supremacy in Opposition coalition

On April 19, Banerjee connected to MK Stalin, DMK president. Banerjee spoke to Stalin over the phone, and “suggested that all the Opposition CMs meet to decide the next course of action”, Stalin had shared on Twitter.

Preceding this, Banerjee made a “courtesy call” to BJD president Naveen Patnaik on March 23. The following day, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy met Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata. On March 17, Akhilesh Yadav – Samajwadi chief – also met Banerjee.

Cumulatively, the states the parties are active in – West Bengal (42), Bihar (40), Tamil Nadu (39), Odisha (21), Karnataka (28), and Uttar Pradesh (80) – cover 250 (around 46 per cent) of Lok Sabha’s 545 (including two seats for representation of Anglo-Indian community) seats.

The political bonds, being attempted by the Trinamool chief, come amid several negating and demoralising factors for her party.

The recent state election outcomes in Meghalaya and Tripura, losing the by-election of Sagardighi assembly constituency in Bengal, the public opinion, in general, about party’s affiliates following court-directed investigation into cases of corruption, the freezing of central funds to the state, and the recent violence around Ram Navami celebrations – have all kept the party on toes for weeks now. Adding to the woes, is the losing of the national status as a political party.

Banerjee, however, seems determined with a more politically aggressive approach towards her leading political opponent in the state. The dips, for a party in power for a third term, have not let it lose its determination.