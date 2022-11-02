Union Cabinet renames airport in Arunachal as Donyi Polo to promote indigenous faith

In what is seen as a push to promote Donyi Polo, an indigenous faith practised in Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename the newly constructed Hollongi airport as Donyi Polo airport.

Arunachal Pradesh government recently adopted a resolution to rename the airport as Donyi Polo airport in view of local demands and sought the Centre's approval.

The airport, the first greenfield civilian airport situated near the state capital Itanagar has been constructed by the Airport Authority of India with an expenditure of Rs 646 crore. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the airport.

Donyi Polo is an indigenous faith practised by Tani and other Tibeto Burman communities in Arunachal Pradesh and involves worshipping the Sun (Donyi) and Moon (Polo).

In Donyi Polo belief, the fountain God that begets the universe is referred to as Sedi. All things and beings are parts of the body of Sedi: in creation, the hair of Sedi becomes the plants of the earth, his tears become rain and water, his bones become rocks and stones and his two eyes become Donyi (the Sun) and Polo (the Moon). So the Donyi Polo practitioners believe in worshipping nature (forests, rivers, water bodies) too.

Several local organisations demanded that the new airport be renamed Donyi Polo in order to promote the indigenous faith and spread awareness about it outside the Northeast. They say that Donyi Polo is facing a threat from Christianity, which is spreading among the indigenous communities in the Northeast.

Spread over 694 acres of land, the new airport has a 2300-meters-long runway and other facilities to handle A 320-type aircraft, which can carry about 180 passengers. This is the only airport in the frontier state having facilities to land a big aircraft.

Construction of the first such big airport in Arunachal Pradesh is also seen as strategically important given the fact that India is enhancing infrastructure in order to counter China's claim over the state.