Union Minister assured of increasing efficacy of cultural hubs in Bengal: Dhankhar

  • Aug 11 2021, 23:01 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the Union Minister of Culture assured him of enhancing the efficacy of the Victoria Memorial and cultural monuments of Kolkata and enhancing the tourist footfall at these places.

“Had useful interaction with Shri @kishanreddybjp Union Minister @MinOfCultureGoI and deliberated on enhancing efficacy @victoriamemkol @ezcckolkata @IndianMuseumKol @asiatic_society,” tweeted Dhankhar.

“West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage. To put
@victoriamemkol @ezcckolkata @IndianMuseumKol @asiatic_society on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls Shri @kishanreddybjp @MinOfCultureGoI assured all steps,” tweeted Dhankhar.

The Governor is currently in Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day.

