'Reddy vowed to increase efficacy of Victoria Memorial'

Union minister assured steps to increase ‘efficacy’ of Victoria Memorial, other cultural hubs: Dhankhar

Dhankhar's visit comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's four-day tour of Delhi

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 11 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 16:24 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy. Credit: Twitter/@jdhankhar1

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he interacted with Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy over “enhancing the efficacy” of the iconic Victoria Memorial and other cultural hubs in the metropolis.

Dhankhar, who is in Delhi, tweeted that the Union minister has assured all steps to put the Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Asiatic Society and the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) at Salt Lake "on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls."

The governor embarked on a visit to the national capital on Tuesday evening, a Raj Bhavan official said.

"West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage," he added.

Dhankhar's visit comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's four-day tour of Delhi during which she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apart from several opposition leaders.

The governor’s last visit to the national capital in the middle of June, amid allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal, had drawn flak from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been at loggerheads with Dhankhar on several issues. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jagdeep Dhankhar
West Bengal
G Kishan Reddy

Related videos

What's Brewing

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

 