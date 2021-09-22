Union Minister Puri sees 'clear support' for Tibrewal in fight against Mamata

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that there was clear support for the BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. BJP has pitted Tibrewal against Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for the bypoll in Bhabanipur which will be held on September 30.

“The residents of Ram Mohan Dutta Road in Bhabanipur’s Ray Street area shared their concerns with me during our interaction. But there is clear support for the BJP candidate advocate Priyanka Tibrewal,” tweeted Puri later in the day.

The Union Minister also visited the residences of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhabanipur.

Later in the day, newly appointed West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar alleged that he was stopped by police from campaigning near the Chief Minister’s residence at Bhabanipur as the TMC was afraid of his party.

“The TMC is afraid of the BJP and hence not allowing us to campaign in Bhabanipur. But rest assured the people will break the barricades,” said Mazumdar.

Refuting the allegation, Deputy Commissioner (South) of Kolkata Police Akash Magharia said, “They did not have vaccination certificates and were trying to get into a high-security zone. They were diverted.”

BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato accused the Kolkata Police of being biased against opposition parties. “The professionalism of the Kolkata Police has been destroyed,” he said.

Questioning the Kolkata Police’s actions, Tibrewal asked why despite having permission BJP leaders were not allowed to campaign in the area.

