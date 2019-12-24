Unity call rings in Christian majority Nagaland

The call for unity among all Naga groups is ringing this Christmas ahead of signing of the final agreement with the Centre that seeks to resolve the decades-old conflict in the Christian majority state.

Be it Chief Minister Neiphieu Rio, churches or rebel groups in ceasefire, the Christmas greetings called for unity, peace and reconcilation for a better Nagaland.

"Nagas are at a very crucial juncture in our history. The tensions, conflicts and seemingly insoluble problems tend to make most people cynical and doubtful, but if we set aside our differences and allow Almighty God to take control of the situation, a solution to the decades old Naga political problem is indeed within our grasp because all things are possible with God. Let this Christmas be a time of renewed hope – that God will bring order out of chaos," Rio said in his Christmas greetings.

Naga rebel groups including the NSCN (IM) concluded the negotiation with the Centre on October 30 and are likely to ink the final agreement soon. Nagas had declared independence on August 14, 1947 and have fought a violent movement till 1997, when the NSCN (IM) signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre. Most Nagas including the NSCN (IM) don't consider themselves to be part of India but the groups have now agreed to sign an agreement for resolving the conflict.

"All the Naga groups should come together and unite for the overall interest of the Naga family as the modalities and competencies of the final agreement are being worked out. Let us plead our way through these crucial times through Almighty God’s way and not our own individual human ways," Rio further said.

Church body Nagalim for the Christ and NSCN (IM) also prayed for unity, peace and re-conconcilation, in their Christmas greetings.