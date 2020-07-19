Used PPEs floating in floodwater in Assam raise Covid-19 concerns: Report

Used PPEs, masks, syringes found floating in floodwater in Assam have raised concerns over the spread of Covid-19 infection among the public, according to a report by The Hindu.

Medical wastes including PPEs, masks, blood pouches, syringes were reportedly dumped in the open by a private firm charged to collect and destroy medical. The waste seems to have washed away in the floods that have ravaged the state in the last couple of months.

Residents living in Chandrapur, which is near Guwahati, have lodged a complaint with the authorities saying that the discarded wastes have flowed into their compounds.

Also read — Assam's Covid-19 tally reaches 22,981, death toll rises to 53

Chief Executive Officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) MS Manivannan said, “We have asked the Deputy Commissioner concerned to take action immediately.”

The flood-related toll has reached 105, where 79 have drowned or were washed away and 26 died in landslides. Two people from Barpeta district and one in South Salmara district were among the most recent casualties, ASDMA spokesperson said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The situation all over the state has relatively improved with 12.16 lakh returning to their homes. The number of people in relief camps has dropped from 49,313 to 47,465.

The water level in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has also subsided, but 85% of the park is still under water, with 59 of the 223 anti-poaching camps flooded, officials said.

So far, 96 animals have drowned or were washed away in the floods which wreaked havoc in the state since May 22. Seven one-horned rhinos, two Asiatic buffaloes and numerous hog deer have drowned.