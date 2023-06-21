Vaishnaw announces Rs 2 cr help for Odisha's Bahanaga

Vaishnaw announces Rs 2-cr assistance for Odisha's Bahanaga

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 21 2023, 05:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 05:45 ist
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: IANS Photo

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday visited Odisha’s Bahanaga, where 292 people died in a recent rail disaster, and announced an assistance of Rs 2 crore for development of the area.

Vaishnaw, who is on a three-day visit to the state, went to Bahanaga in Balasore district and met the Good Samaritans, who actively participated in the rescue and relief operations immediately after the accident on June 2.

The minister also felicitated some of the locals.

Vaishnaw said while Rs 1 crore assistance will be provided from his MP fund for development of Bahanaga, another Rs 1 crore will be released from the Railways’ fund for strengthening the healthcare services in the area.

“The manner in which the people of Bahanaga helped in the rescue operation in the aftermath of the train accident is really praiseworthy. I came here to personally thank them,” he said.

Earlier during his visit to Puri, he emphasised on the importance of improving passenger amenities and facilities during the Rath Yatra period, while inspecting the Puri Railway Station.

Vaishnaw, also the Minister for Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, reviewed the arrangements made for the convenience and benefit of pilgrims and devotees, and interacted with them.

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP Superfast Express from Bengaluru and a goods train were involved in one of the country's worst rail accidents near Bahanaga Bazar railway station on June 2.

India News
Odisha
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Indian Railways
Coromandel Express

