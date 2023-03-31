Vandalism, clash, on Ram Navami in West Bengal

The vandalism took place in West Bengal’s Howrah, as opposing groups clashed in the evening, on the day of Ram Navami. While the exact extent of damage – to vehicles, roadside shops, property – percolating out of the violent clash is still to be ascertained, police personnel moved into the affected locality to control the situation. The incident broke out, sources suggest, as a procession was passing through a locality.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, before concluding her two-day dharna, pointed out that communal violence took place in Howrah. “I have repeatedly said that I will not block any Ram Navami procession. I had given instructions to my party workers as well as the police. While one community is celebrating Annapurna Puja, the other is observing fast during Ramzan…,” Banerjee was quoted as saying in a Trinamool press release.

Banerjee said that processions had not been stopped, but who gave the right to march (to participants) with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah? She questioned why the route was changed, and an unauthorised route was taken with an intention to target one community. The chief minister promised action against the perpetrators, and the offenders. “I do not support the riot-mongers and consider them the enemy of the country,” she said.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA, and leader of the Opposition in the state assembly tweeted: “I sincerely request the Honourable Chief Secretary of West Bengal to act immediately, to control the deteriorating Law and Order condition of Shibpur; Howrah & Dalkhola; Uttar Dinajpur.”

A note shared by Adhikari along with his tweet stated that two incidents of violence marred the celebrations – in Shibpur police station area (Howrah), and in Dalkhola police station area (Islampur). The note urged the chief secretary to assess the situation, and if he feels that state administration and police are “falling short in reigning in the law and order” condition, then he should seek central assistance.

“The chief secretary must immediately establish communication with the Union Home Ministry and seek deployment of Central Armed Police Force or Central Reserve Police Force, so that the situation is brought under control as early as possible,” the note added.