Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bihar again

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bihar again

This is the second such incident involving the semi high-speed train to have taken place in the state in less than a month

PTI
PTI, Katihar,
  • Jan 21 2023, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 15:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

In yet another incident of its kind in Bihar, the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones while passing through Katihar district, a railway official said on Saturday.

The latest incident was reported Friday evening by a passenger of train number 22302 running from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah, senior security commissioner of Katihar railway division Kamal Singh said.

"The passenger complained to the train escort party that a stone has hit the coach, at 1625 hours. The place of occurrence was between Dalkhola and Telta stations, in Balrampur police station area of the district", said the official.

Also Read: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad-Vizag, hails its Made in India

At Dalkhola railway officers inspected the bogey and found cracks in a window pane. The police station concerned was subsequently informed with the request to inquire into the incident.

This is the second such incident involving the semi high-speed train to have taken place in the state in less than a month.

On January 3, the train was pelted with stones in Kishanganj district and three boys, identified with the help of CCTV footage, were caught by police and produced before the juvenile justice board.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had flown off the handle and threatened to sue media outlets which had wrongly reported that stone pelting took place in her state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Vande Bharat
Bihar
Stone pelting

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Give transgenders access to justice  

Give transgenders access to justice  

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

How to design a meditation space

How to design a meditation space

 