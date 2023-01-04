Vande Bharat train in Bengal attacked twice in two days

The Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal has been subjected to two consecutive 'stone-pelting' attempts, damaging the train's window glass.

Besides raising safety concerns, the incidents have offered another issue to the Opposition BJP in Bengal to question the ruling TMC.

The second incident happened near New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. Two glass windows in two coaches were damaged. A day earlier, on Monday, a stone-pelting incident occurred in Malda district.

Also Read: ICF to design sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains

"The incident triggered panic among passengers onboard. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel are working jointly to keep a vigil in such areas," a press statement shared by Northeast Frontier Railway mentioned.

"Apart from stepping up vigil, awareness drives are also being organised by RPF at the locations of such incidents as well as in neighbouring areas covering schools, villages, etc., so that the miscreants desist from acts which endanger safety of train operations (sic)," it added.

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP's state president, who met Governor C V Ananda Bose and discussed with him the "deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal", told reporters outside Raj Bhavan that such incidents, if recur, may leave railways thinking about the train's future (in the region).

The state is expected to get two more such trains of the 475 planned across India, he said, reiterating the incident was an expression of retaliation to the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans that a section of people — said to be BJP supporters — had raised when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had flagged-off the train last Friday. Majumdar called for an investigation.

"The Vande Bharat Express is extremely special to the people of North Bengal. The cowardly act of pelting stones on the train will not defer the NDA government's commitment towards development. We will resist such shenanigans undertaken with a pernicious bent of mind," Majumdar tweeted on Wednesday.

The Vande Bharat Express is extremely special to the people of North Bengal. The cowardly act of pelting stones on the train will not defer the NDA Government's commitment towards development. We will resist such shenanigans undertaken with a pernicious bent of mind. — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) January 4, 2023

A day earlier, Kunal Ghosh, TMC's spokesperson, observed that such an attempt could be a conspiracy to create a negative campaign against the state. He demanded that there be a proper investigation, adding that such an incident had occurred thrice in UP and that could this be a "pre-planned conspiracy to provoke cheap politics", Ghosh had mentioned in a tweet.

.@AITCofficial strongly condemns stone throwing at 'Vande Bharat'.

We demand proper investigation.

Same incident occurred in UP thrice. Statements related to this should include UP also.

Is this a preplanned conspiracy to provoke cheap politics, this must be probed unbiassedly. pic.twitter.com/Qv9ccSckdn — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) January 3, 2023

The train had been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, via video conferencing, with Mamata and Union minister for railways at the venue.