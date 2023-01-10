Vehicle with Sarma's mother meets with minor accident

Vehicle carrying Assam CM Himanta's mother meets with minor accident, none injured

The SUV driver fled with the vehicle following the accident and a search has been launched to trace the car and the driver

PTI
PTI, Morigaon (Assam),
  • Jan 10 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 16:11 ist
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI File Photo

A vehicle carrying the mother of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with a minor accident on National Highway 37 in Morigaon district on Tuesday, an official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the accident.

"Sarma's mother Mrinalini Devi and brother Diganta Biswa Sarma were travelling from Guwahati to Diphu in Karbi Anglong district to attend a programme when their vehicle was hit on the rear by a speeding SUV in Silsang area," Morigaon District Transport Officer Bapan Kalita told PTI.

The district police officers arranged for another vehicle for their return to Guwahati, Kalita added.

The SUV driver fled with the vehicle following the accident and a search has been launched to trace the car and the driver.

Mrinalini Devi is the vice president of Asam Sahitya Sabha while the CM's brother is a publisher and owner of a bookshop in Guwahati.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam
Road accident
India News

What's Brewing

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part

 