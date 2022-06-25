Vehicle crashes into flood relief camp in Assam; 1 killed

Vehicle crashes in Assam's flood relief camp; 1 killed

PTI
PTI, Morigaon ,
  • Jun 25 2022, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 19:24 ist

One person was killed, and six others were injured when a vehicle crashed into a flood relief camp erected in Morigaon district, an official said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Dharamtul Vishnu temple on National Highway 37.

“Our preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated state during the accident on Friday. He has already been arrested.

“We made arrangements for sending the injured to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital last night itself. The government will bear their medical expenses,” Morigaon deputy commissioner PR Gharphalia said after visiting the accident site.

The aggrieved residents of the camp asked the police personnel as to how vehicles were allowed to move on that particular stretch of the National Highway when it was being used for sheltering the flood-affected population.

Gharphalia said there is a standing order for sealing off roads that are used for camps for the affected people.

“This particular stretch may have been left open for some reason. I have now ordered for its sealing off. Traffic will move through one part of the highway only,” the official added.

Morigaon is among the worst flood-hit districts, with one person killed and over 94,000 people in four revenue circles, and 282 villages still reeling under water. 

India News
Assam
Accident

