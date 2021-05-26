'Very Severe Cyclone' Yaas inches closer to landfall

The very severe cyclonic storm Yaas, currently located at northwest Bay of Bengal, is inching closer to landfall near Dhamra in Odisha.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is currently located about 40 km east of Dhamra, 80 km south-southwest of Digha and 80 km south-southwest of Balasore.

Yaas is likely to make landfall on Wednesday noon with wind speed of 130 to 140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph.

“It is likely to move north-northeast wards and cross North Odisha and West Bengal Coasts to the North of Dhamra And South of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 130 to 140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

The IMD also stated that the cyclone will cause light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain at few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places such as Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

As for West Bengal, it will result in light to moderate rainfall at most places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated and heavy to very heavy rain in places such as Jhargram, Bankura, South 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and North 24 Paraganas.