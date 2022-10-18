VHP aims to reach 50 lakh people with membership drive

VHP aims to reach 50 lakh people with membership drive in November

The latest point of dissent for the VHP is extending reservation rights to converts

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Oct 18 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 22:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is preparing for its ‘Hithchintak Abhiyan’, that would help it integrate more members to its network—including from West Bengal––and aims to touch “not less than 50 lakh people”. The drive is scheduled for around two weeks, starting November 6.

VHP’s campaign aims at covering all districts, and till the village-level. “Nationwide, including West Bengal, we will reach out to youth, college students, women, people from all sections of society, and businessmen. Our membership drive takes place every three years. In Bengal, we intend to reach out at a big scale. The planning has begun,” Devji Rawat, national secretary of VHP, told DH.

The latest point of dissent for the VHP is extending reservation rights to converts. The Centre recently formed a panel to explore if Schedule Caste status could be extended to those who converted to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism.

Read | VHP terms reservation demand to Dalit 'converts' anti-national

Rawat added that reservation is aimed at solving a social issue within Hindu society, and those who convert to Islam or Christianity avail benefits meant for minorities.

Rawat claimed that extending reservation rights to converts of Islam and Christianity could have a serious impact on the country’s demography, especially in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rawat mentioned that attempts at bringing converts back to their original faith have been ongoing for years, ever since VHP was established. Around eight lakh people, who had converted to Islam and Christianity have been reverted, and an estimated 65 lakh people have been persuaded not to convert.

To reach out to the weaker sections of society, VHP will take up skill development projects. In Bengal, the focus area is Kolkata city, where free coaching could be introduced for people living in slums.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

VHP
India News
West Bengal

What's Brewing

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

 