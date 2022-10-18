VHP aims to reach 50 lakh people with membership drive in November

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is preparing for its ‘Hithchintak Abhiyan’, that would help it integrate more members to its network—including from West Bengal––and aims to touch “not less than 50 lakh people”. The drive is scheduled for around two weeks, starting November 6.

VHP’s campaign aims at covering all districts, and till the village-level. “Nationwide, including West Bengal, we will reach out to youth, college students, women, people from all sections of society, and businessmen. Our membership drive takes place every three years. In Bengal, we intend to reach out at a big scale. The planning has begun,” Devji Rawat, national secretary of VHP, told DH.

The latest point of dissent for the VHP is extending reservation rights to converts. The Centre recently formed a panel to explore if Schedule Caste status could be extended to those who converted to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism.

Rawat added that reservation is aimed at solving a social issue within Hindu society, and those who convert to Islam or Christianity avail benefits meant for minorities.

Rawat claimed that extending reservation rights to converts of Islam and Christianity could have a serious impact on the country’s demography, especially in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rawat mentioned that attempts at bringing converts back to their original faith have been ongoing for years, ever since VHP was established. Around eight lakh people, who had converted to Islam and Christianity have been reverted, and an estimated 65 lakh people have been persuaded not to convert.

To reach out to the weaker sections of society, VHP will take up skill development projects. In Bengal, the focus area is Kolkata city, where free coaching could be introduced for people living in slums.