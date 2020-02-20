Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day, commending their contribution in the country's growth.

In his message, the vice president said people from the two hill states have made immense contribution to India's growth and development.

The prime minister said India is proud of the rich culture of Mizoram.

"Those belonging to Mizoram have excelled in many spheres and contributed to India's growth. Praying for Mizoram's development in the coming years," Modi tweeted.

Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. This state is synonymous with patriotism and unwavering commitment to national progress. Praying for Arunachal Pradesh’s continuous growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2020

Arunachal, said Modi, is synonymous with patriotism and unwavering commitment to national progress.

"Praying for Arunachal Pradesh's continuous growth," Modi said in another tweet.

On this day in 1987, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram became full states from union territory.