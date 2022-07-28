Village heads to be held responsible for child marriages in Bihar

Bihar: Village heads to pay price for child marriages

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jul 28 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 22:16 ist

The Bihar government on Thursday issued a directive saying that if child marriage is reported from a village, the ‘mukhiya’ (village head) concerned will be held responsible for the illegal act.

The government will also initiate proceedings for the removal of the ‘mukhiya’ and ward members of the panchayat concerned, said the directive issued by the panchayati raj department.

“If child marriage is reported from a particular locality, the concerned mukhiya, elected by the village-level constitutional body of local self-government, will be held responsible for such illegal marriage,” the directive read.

The department asked all district collectors to ensure strict enforcement of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

“Normally, mukhiyas issue marriage certificates in villages. Therefore, it becomes their responsibility to check child marriages in their areas,” Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary told PTI.

If child marriage is taking place in an area, it is the duty of the mukhiya concerned to immediately inform the police for appropriate action, he said.

“Strict implementation of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and anti-dowry law are the top priority of our government,” Choudhary said.

The district authorities were also asked to brief ‘mukhiyas’ about their role in curbing child marriages. 

India News
Bihar
child marriage

