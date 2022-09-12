Meghalaya: 4 escaped prisoners 'lynched' by villagers

Villagers ‘lynch’ 4 prisoners who escaped from Meghalaya jail

The incident came to light after a video of some villagers beating up four persons till they became lifeless was shared on social media

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Sep 12 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 00:48 ist

Four out of five undertrial prisoners, who escaped from a jail in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, were allegedly lynched by villagers on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a video of some villagers beating up four persons till they became lifeless was shared on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Police on Sunday, launched a massive manhunt after the five undertrial prisoners reportedly overpowered the staff of Jowai district jail in West Jaintia Hills district and fled at around 2 am.

In the video, villagers can be seen attacking the four with sticks and rods.

The fifth, however, managed to flee, sources said.

Police said they had heard about some villagers attacking the prisoners but they refused to confirm reports about their killing till they get detailed information from the ground.

One of the undertrial prisoners was an accused in murder cases.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Meghalaya
Prisoners
Lynching

What's Brewing

Vembanad lake continues to decay even after Ramsar tag

Vembanad lake continues to decay even after Ramsar tag

Plastic might be making you obese

Plastic might be making you obese

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Pause in the moment

Pause in the moment

Shoot down the idea of suicide

Shoot down the idea of suicide

 