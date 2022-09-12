Villagers ‘lynch’ 4 prisoners who escaped from Meghalaya jail

Four out of five undertrial prisoners, who escaped from a jail in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, were allegedly lynched by villagers on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a video of some villagers beating up four persons till they became lifeless was shared on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Police on Sunday, launched a massive manhunt after the five undertrial prisoners reportedly overpowered the staff of Jowai district jail in West Jaintia Hills district and fled at around 2 am.

In the video, villagers can be seen attacking the four with sticks and rods.

The fifth, however, managed to flee, sources said.

Police said they had heard about some villagers attacking the prisoners but they refused to confirm reports about their killing till they get detailed information from the ground.

One of the undertrial prisoners was an accused in murder cases.