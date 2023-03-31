Violence erupts again in Bengal’s Howrah

Ruckus re-erupted on day two in the Shibpur area of West Bengal’s Howrah, a day after mobsters clashed when a Ram Navami procession made its way on Thursday evening. Police force squads have been deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control. Angry protesters vandalised roadside stalls, and pelted stones, as locals locked gates of apartments to stay safe within.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, talking to a regional news channel - ABP Ananda - over the phone held groups associated with the BJP responsible. Banerjee said the Howrah incident was unfortunate and the idea to trigger a riot was preplanned. The ‘criminals’ allegedly carried pistols and petrol bombs, and they allegedly intentionally entered and attacked a locality populated by another community, destroying shops.

Thirty-one people have been arrested, and more will be arrested, she said, promising action against the guilty, and reimbursement for the loss. She added that this has not been done by Hindus but by trouble mongers, and Muslims were not involved in yesterday's incident. She alleged a preconceived plan behind the violence.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar termed the law and order situation as ‘dangerous’. He alleged that when the procession was on its way, police personnel left the scene, and claimed that stones were pelted from the rooftop.

VHP had all the permissions for taking out the Ramanavami Shobha Yatra from BE College to Ramkrishnapur Ghat. They were on the approved route. Mamata Banerjee lied when she said the route had been changed. She prejudiced the investigation and law enforcement agencies. Shameful… pic.twitter.com/3dhzZHuH19 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 31, 2023

Amit Malviya, BJP’s co-in charge for West Bengal, tweeted and stated: “VHP had all the permissions for taking out the Ramanavami Shobha Yatra from BE College to Ramkrishnapur Ghat. They were on the approved route….” Malviya alleged that the chief minister had lied when she said that the route had been changed.