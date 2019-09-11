Violence erupts during BJP workers' protest in Kolkata

Violence erupted in Kolkata’s Central Avenue area on Wednesday during a protest organised by the BJP workers over hike in electricity tariff.

According to media reports, police fired water cannons and tear gas shells to stop the BJP workers marching towards Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) office, the company which distributes power to Kolkata and adjoining areas. Some BJP supporters were injured in the violence and a number of BJP supporters were taken into police custody.

The BJP’s leadership was demanding a reduction in the existing power tariff in West Bengal.

