Virtual classes to extend in West Bengal by 2 months amid coronavirus lockdown

The West Bengal government has decided to extend virtual classes - originally scheduled for seven days - by over two months, having received an "overwhelming response" from the state board students.

The decision was taken by the government to make up for the lessons lost by the students of Classes 9 to 12 in state-aided and state-run schools, owing to the lockdown, State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee, during a video conference with reporters on Saturday, said the feedback received from a large section of students since April 7, when the classes commenced on a private TV channel, has prompted the government to extend the facility till June 10.

"Virtual classes on ABP Ananda will be held from 3-4pm six days a week till June 10. We have received an overwhelming response from the students over the past five days. And since schools will be closed till June 10, these sessions can be of help to them," he said.

An education department official said prominent teachers, including Goutam Adhikary of Hindu School, Jaharkali Chatterjee of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Sanhita Chakraborty of Bethune Collegiate School and Parimal Bhattacharya of Rani Bhabani High School, have been roped in for the initiative.

Students were being encouraged to call or e-mail their queries to the teachers, he said.

Stressing that there were no plans to reschedule annual exam, usually held towards the end of the year, Bhattacharya, who conducts English classes on the virtual platform, said, "The students are inquisitive... It felt good clearing their doubts and answering queries. Such initiatives should continue."

Echoing him, Adhikary, who teaches Bengali, said, "The students have responded favourably to the government's move. And it would benefit them in the long run."

The education minister, during Saturday's meeting, had also said that the state government was planning to start a similar initiative for students of Classes 5 to 8 on another TV channel.

Talking about colleges, he expressed concern over reports that guest lecturers have not received their dues.

"The state government is collating information about guest lecturers of different colleges to ensure they get a fair deal. Colleges cannot stop their wages at this hour," the minister added.