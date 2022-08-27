'Visit Assam for 2 days and you'll stop lecturing': Sarma hits back at Kejriwal as Twitter spat grows

The war of words between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma continued on Saturday with Sarma inviting the former to visit Assam and spend two nights in riverine areas and hill districts to see the challenges his state faces.

"We're amazing hosts. Please come; spend 2 nights in our riverine area and hill districts. See the challenges we face. You'll stop lecturing," Sarma tweeted while replying to Kejriwal's repeated queries on when he should come to see the condition of government schools in Assam.

The spat between the two CMs started on August 24 when Kejriwal reacted to media reports about the Assam government's decision to close 34 government schools for poor results in Class X examinations. "Closing the schools is not an answer. Instead, we must open more schools across India. We must try to improve the condition of the schools," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Sarma replied saying Kejriwal commented on something without any homework.

"Since my days as education minister, till now, please note, Assam govt has established/taken over 8610 new schools. How many new schools Delhi government has started in the last seven years? Sarma asked as he uploaded data of schools provincialised.

As Kejriwal wished to visit Assam and see the condition of schools and even invited the Assam CM to see Delhi schools, Sarma tweeted, "Your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students- against your 1000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers numbers 2+ lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh. Fathom it?

"Unlike in Delhi, we manage fury of floods, dealt with militancy, negotiate hilly & tough terrains - and yet deliver high-quality education. We impart education in six mediums including 14 different tribal languages....," Sarma further tweeted.

"And yes, when you're in Assam, which you so desperately wish to, I will take you to our Medical Colleges, 1000 times better than your Mohalla Clinic. Also, meet our bright government school teachers & students," Sarma tweeted.