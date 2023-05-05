Visva-Bharati asks administration to prevent agitation, as support builds up for Amartya Sen

The Visva-Bharati (university) has written to the sub-divisional officer, Bolpur, in Birbhum district, requesting that steps be taken to prevent any agitation, procession, or dharna in and around the campus.

In its letter with the subject “Agitation/ procession/ dharna against the subjudice eviction proceedings against Sri Amartya Kumar Sen”, the varsity has said that a procession was held in support of Sen on May 1, in the evening. The procession took place from “Ratanpalli Nimtala ground” to “Pratichi” (Sen’s house).

The university – sharing “copies of poster” with the letter – stated that a dharna-procession has also been planned by some intellectuals, and it is to take place in front of ‘Pratichi’ in support of Sen, on May 5.

“Visva-Bharati is apprehending breach of peace and tranquillity in the university campus” due to the said agitation, the university said, adding that no permission has been taken from it, for any agitation, procession, or dharna, in the campus and adjoining areas.

The university mentioned the prominent buildings that are located on both sides of Santiniketan-Sriniketan PWD Road. It added that in accordance with an order by the executive magistrate, the officer-in-charge of the Santiniketan police station has been directed to maintain “peace and tranquillity” in and around the land concerned, and any agitation is in violation of the order.

Referring to related legal developments, the university said that agitation, procession, or dharna, against subjudice matter should not be allowed by the police, and the district administration, specifically not inside or adjacent to the campus. “You are therefore requested to take all necessary steps to prevent any agitation/ procession/ dharna/ in and around Visva-Bharati campus in the matter,” the letter said.

The university, and Sen, have been in an unending argument over a patch of land, the university claims as unauthorised possession.