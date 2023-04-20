Visva-Bharati versus Amartya Sen: It’s eviction order this time

In a consistent and long-drawn argument over occupancy of additional 13 decimals of land, considered “unauthorised” by the Visva-Bharati University, nobel laureate Amartya Sen has been served an eviction order.

The order, issued on April 19, and signed by Visva-Bharati joint registrar & estate officer directs Sen, and all persons, “who may be in occupation of the said premises or any part thereof to vacate the said premises within 15 days of the date of publication of this order, or within 06th May 2023, whichever is later”.

The order takes into consideration several reasons for reaching the conclusion that Sen is in “unauthorised occupation” of the public premises, concerned. The order also refers to earlier development, including communication between the two sides, before making a remark. “Thus, he can lawfully occupy 1.25 acres of land only, as lessee (for the residual period of lease) in the scheduled premises. He does not have the authority to occupy 1.38 acres of land in the scheduled premises. Therefore, this occupation of additional 13 decimals of land by him in the concerned public premises is definitely a case of “unauthorised occupation,” the order observed.

Sen, in a communication, (also quoted in the order) sent an email on April 18, where he mentioned that his ancestral home at Santiniketan – in possession and regular use of his family since 1943 – was passed on to him after his parents’ death. The parents had also purchased other land in close proximity to the leased land. “The magistrate of the area has noted that the existing arrangement should be recognised and that no interference or breach of peace should be allowed,” Sen’s emailed representation, quoted, states. Sen added that he will be back in Santiniketan in June.

A university spokesperson told Deccan Herald that the issue has been communicated several times to Sen, before proceedings commenced.