Voter allegedly shot dead at polling booth by TMC cadres in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS,
  • Apr 10 2021, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 09:18 ist
The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident. Credit: iStock Photo

A voter was allegedly shot dead in a queue outside a polling booth in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. His family members have alleged that the TMC cadres shot him.

The voter, identified as Ananda Barman, is about 18 years old.

The TMC has denied the allegations.

A local TMC leadership claimed that Barman was a TMC supporter.

The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident.

More to follow...

 

 

West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
TMC
Election Commission

