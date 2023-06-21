Wait for CBI to complete probe: Ashwini Vaishnaw on reason behind Odisha train tragedy

Wait for CBI probe result: Vaishnaw on Odisha tragedy

The accident occurred when Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI File Photo

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said people should wait for the CBI’s primary investigation to be complete to know the reason for the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that left 292 people dead.

Stating that the truth needs to come out, he asked newspersons here not to “go by rumours”.

“This is a very very sensitive matter. We should know the actual fact. We should know the technical root cause. Let the CBI's primary investigation to complete. After this, we will decide about future steps,” Vaishnaw said.

The CBI was asked to probe into the accident, which is one of the worst crashes in the history of Indian Railways.

The accident occurred when Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2.

A few of those toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

