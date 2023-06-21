Wait for CBI to complete probe: Ashwini Vaishnaw on reason behind Odisha train tragedy

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said people should wait for the CBI’s primary investigation to be complete to know the reason for the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that left 292 people dead.
Stating that the truth needs to come out, he asked newspersons here not to “go by rumours”.
“This is a very very sensitive matter. We should know the actual fact. We should know the technical root cause. Let the CBI's primary investigation to complete. After this, we will decide about future steps,” Vaishnaw said.
Read | Railway minister to visit Odisha train disaster site on July 20
The CBI was asked to probe into the accident, which is one of the worst crashes in the history of Indian Railways.
The accident occurred when Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2.
A few of those toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3