Wall radar helps rescuers retrieve nine more bodies from Manipur landslide site, 34 still missing

Rescuers used Through-Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) and retrieved nine more bodies at Tupul in Manipur's Noney district on Saturday, where a massive landslide struck on July 27, but 33 others still remained missing.

This took the number of recovered bodies to 29 since the landslide took place on Wednesday night. This included 20 bodies belonging to the territorial army.

"Through-wall imaging radar and search and rescue dogs are being successfully used to assist in the search. So far 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 20 Territorial Army personnel and nine civilians have been recovered so far," said a statement issued by army on Saturday.

A hillock collapsed on a camp housing workers engaged by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) for construction of a railway line from Jiribam to Manipur capital Imphal, following heavy rains. Personnel of 107 territorial army were also deployed there for security of the railway staff and the construction workers. Three engineers of the NFR are also among the victims.

Through Wall Imaging Radar is a sensor used for detection and location of static and moving targets, especially human beings behind walls.

The army statement said mortal remains of 14 personnel including one JCO were sent to respective home stations by two IAF aircrafts and an Indian Army helicopter, while one mortal remain was sent to Kangpokpi district in Manipur by road, after wreath laying by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) at Imphal with full military honours on Saturday morning. Similar befitting honours will be paid at respective home stations as per military tradition.

Search for 12 missing territorial army personnel and 22 civilians still continues, it said.

The search and rescue team includes personnel of the Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF and Manipur administration. Fresh teams were deployed this morning to augment the efforts in the search, said the statement.