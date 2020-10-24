War memorial inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh in memory of soldier

Fifty-eight years after subedar Joginder Singh of 1st battalion of Army's Sikh Regiment had laid down his life while fighting the Chinese soldiers, a war memorial was inaugurated on Friday at Bum La in Arunachal Pradesh, situated close to Mcmahon Line that demarcates India and China border.

The memorial was inaugurated by Singh's daughter Kulwant Kaur on Friday coinciding with the Battle of Tongpen La or Bum La that was fought during the Sino-Indian war in 1962.

Situated atop over 4,600 meter, Bum La is about 37-km from Tawang, the town bordering China.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, senior government, and army officers attended the inauguration function.

Khandu asserted that the war memorial was a befitting tribute to Sub Joginder Singh, a Param Veer Chakra, and his comrades who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1962 war.

GOC of army's Ball of Fire brigade expressed his gratitude to the Khandu for his initiative and assured him that the Indian Army is fully prepared for any contingency, defence spokesperson based in Guwahati, Lt. Col. P. Khongsai said in a statement.