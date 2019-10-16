Was blacked out at Puja carnival: Bengal Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that he felt insulted at the state government’s Durga Puja carnival here as he was “completely blacked out” in the video coverage of the programme.

“I am deeply hurt by the treatment meted out to me. For more than four hours I was there and your first servant was totally blacked out. This is an unusual kind of censorship. How can you blackout a person holding this position after inviting him? This is unheard of,” said Dhankhar while speaking to reporters here.

Asked why he was “blacked out”, the governor said, “I don’t know ask them. The whole world saw it. For four hours I was there, not for a second was I shown on television. I am not untouchable. You can’t have that kind of intolerance.”

He also said he was unable to see any live programme at the carnival.

“You just have to see the video coverage to know about it,” said Dhankhar.

Replying to queries by reporters on delay to report the incident, which took place on October 11, he said that he was so pained by behaviour that it took him four days come out of the shock.

“Someone called to tell me that it was reminiscent of Emergency...It has taken me three days to recover from this injury to my heart. I don’t know why they did it, who did it,” said Dhankhar.

TMC minister Tapas Roy denied the governor’s allegations and said the Dhankhar is “publicity-hungry.” He also questioned Dhankhar’s motive behind making such a statement over an incident which took place last week.