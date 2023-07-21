Watch: Women set ablaze house of accused in Manipur horror

As the situation continued to remain tense in Manipur, local women were on Friday seen burning down the house of one of the accused from the May 4 incident, when two women were paraded naked in the north-eastern state and the video of which went viral recently.
VIDEO | Local women burnt down the house of one of the accused, who was seen in the May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/HtM7LJfIK5
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2023
In a video tweeted by news agency PTI, a group of women with sticks in their hands are seen watching the house being set ablaze, while some are seen fanning the flames.
Meanwhile, a man was arrested Thursday for being part of the mob that paraded naked two tribal women in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Three more arrests came through the day.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with the Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation in the ongoing Monsoon session.
More details to follow...
