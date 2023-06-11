Waterlogging in several areas in Nagaland's Dimapur

Waterlogging in several areas in Nagaland's Dimapur

The private bus station located behind Dimapur Town Hall was also completely underwater

PTI
PTI, Dimapur,
  • Jun 11 2023, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 21:37 ist
People wade through a flooded area at Vilhume Colony after a heavy rainfall in Dimapur, Nagaland. Credit: PTI Photo

Rains brought relief from the scorching heat on Sunday but many low-lying areas reported waterlogging in Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, official sources said.

Also Read | Nagaland, faced with power shortage, resorts to load shedding as temperature soars

Waterlogging was reported from different parts of the city including Burma camp, D colony, Kuda village, Naga Shopping Arcade, Zeliangrong colony and Netaji colony, district disaster management authority sources said.

In some areas, water also entered many houses. The private bus station located behind Dimapur Town Hall was also completely underwater, they said.

India News
Nagaland

