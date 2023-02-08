WB BJP MLAs walk out of Assembly during Governor's address

MLAs of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party walked out of the House in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday as Governor C V Ananda Bose addressed legislators at the commencement of the first session of the assembly, of the year. The BJP MLAs, later, were also seen protesting close to Governor's car, as he left the assembly.

The protesting MLAs began raising slogans as soon as the Governor finished expressing condolences and proceeded to speak about the state government's initiatives.

A section of MLAs also raised 'Shame Shame' slogans as they walked out of the House. Governor Bose, however, continued and completed his speech, as Trinamool MLAs maintained complete calm, with occasional thumping of the desk, appreciating the speech.

"I hope, the Centre releases the funds soon in the interest of poor people," the governor stated, while speaking about MGNREGA, rural housing and rural roads.

Governor Bose has maintained good coordination with the state government ever since he took office. This is in contrast with the tenure of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the former governor. Under Dhankhar, the Raj Bhavan and the state government often thought on different lines. Bose's recent praise of the Chief Minister at a programme, did not gone well with the party in Opposition in the state.