WB BJP sets up teams for Assembly polls candidate list

Wary of its experience of intense factional feuds while selecting candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leadership has decided to start the process of selecting candidates for the 2021 Assembly elections well ahead of time.

“We will start the process of candidate selection for the 2021 Assembly elections. State leaders will visit all (294) Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and chalk out the strategy for the Assembly elections after holding discussion with local party workers,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

BJP sources revealed that the party’s National Executive member and co-observer in West Bengal, Arvind Menon and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, recently held a meeting with state office bearers and MPs.

“During the meetings, they had set up several teams comprising state office bearers and MPs. These teams will be tasked with visiting every Lok Sabha constituency in the state and hold meetings with local party workers to know who they prefer as candidate from their respective Assembly constituencies,” said a senior state BJP leader.

He also said that the team members shall spend a couple of days in the Lok Sabha constituencies and prepare a detailed list of issues in the Assembly constituencies under them.

Party sources further revealed that in the second phase, these teams will visit eminent civil society members in the Assembly constituencies to know who they prefer as candidates.

However, the state BJP leader clarified that the just because the process has been initiated, it does not mean that the candidate list for the next Assembly election is being finalised now.

“This is being done to ensure that we do not have to rush into finalising the candidate list within a short time ahead of the Assembly elections,” the state BJP leader said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, several protest demonstrations were held by local BJP workers, who were severely disgruntled with some of the party leadership’s decision regarding candidate selection.