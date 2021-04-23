WB CM Mamata Banerjee absent at Centre's Covid-19 meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not seen in Friday's meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid-19 situation.

Banerjee had earlier skipped a few similar meetings when she was busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections.

Political row?

After Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee on Friday got into a row with the BJP over the Covid strategy meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held.

Banerjee, reportedly told a rally in West Bengal that the Prime Minister never invited Bengal for the PM-CM meet on Friday and she would have certainly gone had she been invited. BJP raised questions on the commitment of Banerjee to Covid pandemic in the state, insisting that she "hasn’t attended a single PM-CM meeting called in recent past".

"Everyone knows Mamata Banerjee’ poor commitment to manage Covid pandemic in Bengal. She hasn’t attended a single PM-CM meeting called in the recent past to work a common plan citing her campaign schedule. Even though she has failed WB, today’s meeting was only for high burden States," BJP IT department head and co-incharge for West Bengal polls Amit Malviya said.

Tussle over oxygen

Like Kejriwal, who raised the issue of obstruction in oxygen supply to Delhi, Banerjee, too, alleged that Bengal's oxygen supply was diverted to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and asked "where will we get oxygen from?" arguing that the supply chain is being maintained by BJP-ruled states.

Latching on to Banerjee's remark that the oxygen produced for Bengal should be kept for Bengal, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra suggested a wage between Banerjee and Kejriwal and tweeted "So sister Mamata has said no to brother Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia (Delhi Dy CM) is only attacking Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (both BJP-ruled)."

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay present at meet?

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay represented the state at the review meeting on Friday, PTI reported, contrary to Banerjee's claim that Bengal was never invited.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has constituted a six-member apex task force under Bandyopadhyay to supervise activities of coordinators and observers overseeing the Covid-19 situation in the state, an official said.

