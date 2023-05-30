WB govt, Farakka barrage officials hold meeting on erosion affecting Malda, Murshidabad

The Ganges-Padma river erosion issue, which is affecting thousands of people of West Bengal in the region concerned, was taken up for discussion in a meeting held at Nabanna – the state secretariat, on Monday.

The meeting focussed on urgent steps required for addressing erosion in the upstream, and downstream of Farakka Barrage. The erosion has affected the districts of Malda and Murshidabad.

"Lakhs of people have been displaced from their habitation and there has been a massive loss of lives, livelihood and property including public infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, health centres, power lines etc," an official note mentioned.

The meeting, chaired by state chief secretary, had Farakka Barrage Project Authority (FBPA) officials, including general manager and superintending engineer. West Bengal's home secretary, principal secretary, irrigation & waterways department, and district magistrates of Malda and Murshidabad districts, were also present in the meeting. The meeting follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to erosion prone areas of Samsherganj on May 5.

The reduced jurisdiction of FBPA (in 2017) from 120 km (40 km upstream and 80 km downstream) to 19.4 km (12.5 km upstream and 6.9 km downstream) has left out important towns, such as Dhulian and Samsherganj. This development has affected anti-erosion measures in the area.

The protection of towns, and public infrastructure, it was observed, is needed, and a "piece-meal" approach may not work. "It was therefore impressed upon the FBPA that their jurisdiction should be expanded and should include important towns/habitations so that a holistic approach is undertaken by FBPA in combating the river erosion," the note stated.

"A joint survey of the land (Char) which has emerged in the opposite side of Malda across the Ganges is to be conducted so that it can be taken up with the government. of Jharkhand for its proper management. A similar exercise would need to be taken up near Jalangi at the exit point of the river Ganges into Bangladesh," the note added as one of the takeaways from the meeting.

