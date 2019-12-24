WB Guv leaves Jadavpur campus after being denied entry

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Dec 24 2019, 12:28pm ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2019, 13:06pm ist
The Governor, who reached the University at around 10.30 am to attend the annual convocation in his capacity as the Chancellor, had been waiting at the gate for more than an hour. Photo/ANI

The relationship between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the West Bengal government hit a new low on Tuesday as he had to leave the Jadavpur University in Kolkata after being prevented from entering the campus by an association of non-teaching staff known for its proximity to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

A fuming Dhankhar lashed out at the state government alleging that the situation occurred due to lack of administration at the level of the chief minister.  

“State government has brought the situation to this level where the education system is being politicised. I appeal to the Chief Minister that the entire situation has been generated due to the lack of administration at her level,” said Dhankhar.

The Governor in a series of tweets alleged that the agitation was politically motivated.

Tagging the Chief Minister in of his tweets Dhankhar alleged that the way he was being obstructed from attending the convocation proves that the rule of law has been compromised in the state.

.@MamataOfficial. Events that have unfolded as a result of politically motivated orchestration of obstruction of my entry to JU  to preside over the Convocation so that students get fruits of their labour, leaves no manner of doubt that rule of law is severely compromised,” tweeted Dhankhar

